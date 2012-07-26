10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Facebook is working with HTC on a phone that is expected to come out by the middle of next year, Bloomberg reports.
  • Sprint missed on earnings, reporting a second-quarter loss of 46 cents per share. The company sold 1.5 million iPhones during the quarter.
  • Zynga missed earnings estimates and cut its full-year earnings forecast. The company’s stock was down by as much as 40% at one point yesterday.
  • Twitter’s director of corporate development wants Zynga’s employees to know that there are job opportunities at Twitter. How nice of him.
  • Stamped, a startup founded by two ex-Googlers, just re-launched with funding from A-list investors like Justin Bieber, Ryan Seacrest, Eric Schmidt and The New York Times.
  • Roku, the smart TV box maker, just raised a $45 million round led by News Corp and BSkyB.
  • These are the next 25 big enterprise startups you should know about.
  • Apple execs are apparently starting to feel threatened by Amazon’s app store.
  • TIME Magazine just named Steve Jobs one of the 20 most influential Americans of all time.
  • In case you missed it: Here are 12 facts about Apple’s business that will absolutely blow your mind.

