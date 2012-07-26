Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook is working with HTC on a phone that is expected to come out by the middle of next year, Bloomberg reports.
- Sprint missed on earnings, reporting a second-quarter loss of 46 cents per share. The company sold 1.5 million iPhones during the quarter.
- Zynga missed earnings estimates and cut its full-year earnings forecast. The company’s stock was down by as much as 40% at one point yesterday.
- Twitter’s director of corporate development wants Zynga’s employees to know that there are job opportunities at Twitter. How nice of him.
- Stamped, a startup founded by two ex-Googlers, just re-launched with funding from A-list investors like Justin Bieber, Ryan Seacrest, Eric Schmidt and The New York Times.
- Roku, the smart TV box maker, just raised a $45 million round led by News Corp and BSkyB.
- Apple execs are apparently starting to feel threatened by Amazon’s app store.
- TIME Magazine just named Steve Jobs one of the 20 most influential Americans of all time.
