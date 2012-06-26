Photo: Facebook
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has been named to the company’s board of directors. This makes her the first woman on the board.
- Facebook pulled its creepy ‘Find Friends Nearby’ feature less than 24 hours after it was introduced.
- Meanwhile, Facebook just changed your default email address on the social network without telling you. Here’s how you can change it back.
- News Corp. is considering splitting up into two companies, one for publishing and one for entertainment. Rupert Murdoch had been against the move for years, but is apparently warming up to the idea.
- Microsoft paid $1.2 billion for Yammer because it wants Yammer to help sell Microsoft products in a whole new way.
- Tony Zingale, CEO of Jive, tells us that the Yammer purchase is proof that Microsoft is feeling desperate.
- Jeff Huber, Google’s SVP of Geo and Commerce, may have the hardest job at the company, and his colleagues are tired of seeing him get trashed in the press.
- Spotify is now the second biggest source of revenue for the major record labels, a source close to the company tells us.
- Here are the smutty poems and pictures that helped get Kleiner Perkins sued.
- In case you missed it: These are the 25 best tech companies to work for in 2012.
