10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
sergey brin google glasses

Photo: Flickr / Thomas Hawk

Good morning. Let’s get down to business.

  • AOL is under intense fire from a big shareholder who says the board should be fired.
  • AOL management’s reponse? Our stock is close to an all-time high.
  • Just a month or so after buying Instagram for $1 billion, Facebook just released an…Instagram-killer.
  • Lots of people got very upset when Apple removed Airfoil Speakers Touch from the App Store.
  • Jon Gruber has a reasonable explanation.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to blame the entire Facebook IPO mess on us.
  • NBC Universal might buy back MSNBC.com.
  • New Orleans is now without a daily newspaper.
  • This 19-year-old lived in AOL’s office for two months.
  • Here’s a real video captured with Google’s computerized glasses.

Stick with Business Insider all day for the latest breaking news and analysis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.