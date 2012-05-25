Photo: Flickr / Thomas Hawk

Good morning. Let’s get down to business.

AOL is under intense fire from a big shareholder who says the board should be fired.

AOL management’s reponse? Our stock is close to an all-time high.

Just a month or so after buying Instagram for $1 billion, Facebook just released an…Instagram-killer.

Lots of people got very upset when Apple removed Airfoil Speakers Touch from the App Store.

Jon Gruber has a reasonable explanation.

Morgan Stanley has decided to blame the entire Facebook IPO mess on us.

NBC Universal might buy back MSNBC.com.

New Orleans is now without a daily newspaper.

This 19-year-old lived in AOL’s office for two months.

Here’s a real video captured with Google’s computerized glasses.

