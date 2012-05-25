Photo: Flickr / Thomas Hawk
Good morning. Let’s get down to business.
- AOL is under intense fire from a big shareholder who says the board should be fired.
- AOL management’s reponse? Our stock is close to an all-time high.
- Just a month or so after buying Instagram for $1 billion, Facebook just released an…Instagram-killer.
- Lots of people got very upset when Apple removed Airfoil Speakers Touch from the App Store.
- Jon Gruber has a reasonable explanation.
- Morgan Stanley has decided to blame the entire Facebook IPO mess on us.
- NBC Universal might buy back MSNBC.com.
- New Orleans is now without a daily newspaper.
- This 19-year-old lived in AOL’s office for two months.
- Here’s a real video captured with Google’s computerized glasses.
Stick with Business Insider all day for the latest breaking news and analysis >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.