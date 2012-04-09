Photo: Flickr/ozcast
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Netflix’s recommendation engine drives 75% of its viewership.
- Square COO Keith Rabois explains the death of the web and how Square will move beyond payments.
- A fresh round of job cuts is coming to Sony.
- Asus will fix the Transformer Prime’s GPS issues with a hardware add-on.
- The YouTube cofounders have announced plans for a magazine publishing service.
- Check out this Windows Project Glass parody video.
- Here’s why tech companies are delaying their IPOs.
- AT&T is about to unlock all your old phones.
- Randi Zuckerberg explains why she agreed to do a Silicon Valley reality show.
- Palo Alto Networks has filed to raise $175 million.
