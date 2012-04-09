10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Netflix

Photo: Flickr/ozcast

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Netflix’s recommendation engine drives 75% of its viewership.
  • Square COO Keith Rabois explains the death of the web and how Square will move beyond payments.
  • A fresh round of job cuts is coming to Sony.
  • Asus will fix the Transformer Prime’s GPS issues with a hardware add-on.
  • The YouTube cofounders have announced plans for a magazine publishing service.
  • Check out this Windows Project Glass parody video.
  • Here’s why tech companies are delaying their IPOs.
  • AT&T is about to unlock all your old phones.
  • Randi Zuckerberg explains why she agreed to do a Silicon Valley reality show.
  • Palo Alto Networks has filed to raise $175 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.