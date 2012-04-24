Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook’s amended S-1 reveals all kinds of details about the company.
- This startup wants to convince governments to capture an asteroid and put it in orbit around the moon.
- Andy Rubin squirms under questioning about the specifics on Android.
- Amazon’s cloud is cheap, but you’re still probably paying too much.
- Here’s the scariest thing for anyone thinking about buying the Facebook IPO.
- An analyst thinks Apple will finally kill off the 17-inch MacBook Pro this year.
- Real-time data suggests that Android is getting blown out of the water by iOS.
- Oracle’s cutthroat sales culture is hurting its hardware business.
- Here’s how Microsoft will try to stop the iPad from invading larger companies.
- A rumour says the new MacBooks could be made of a strong, smooth alloy called Liquidmetal.
