10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
facebook, mark zuckerberg, getty

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Facebook’s amended S-1 reveals all kinds of details about the company.
  • This startup wants to convince governments to capture an asteroid and put it in orbit around the moon.
  • Andy Rubin squirms under questioning about the specifics on Android.
  • Amazon’s cloud is cheap, but you’re still probably paying too much.
  • Here’s the scariest thing for anyone thinking about buying the Facebook IPO.
  • An analyst thinks Apple will finally kill off the 17-inch MacBook Pro this year.
  • Real-time data suggests that Android is getting blown out of the water by iOS.
  • Oracle’s cutthroat sales culture is hurting its hardware business.
  • Here’s how Microsoft will try to stop the iPad from invading larger companies.
  • A rumour says the new MacBooks could be made of a strong, smooth alloy called Liquidmetal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.