10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Google Adwords

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Google introduces a new product it hopes will be as lucrative as search.
  • Apple wants to break the thinness barrier with the next iPhone.
  • Linux creator Linus Torvalds loves his MacBook Air.
  • Meet the guy who has an Apple museum in his garage.
  • Twitter’s ad revenue could triple to $400 million this year.
  • Walmart got caught in a huge bribery scandal and senior management tried to cover it up.
  • Android is suddenly in a lot of trouble.
  • Here’s how Google’s cofounders can mine asteroids and become trillionaires.
  • Quora is raising at a $400 million valuation with roughly $20 million coming from the cofounder’s pocket.
  • Gawker’s Nick Denton has a plan to turn Internet commenters into journalists.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.