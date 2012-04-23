Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Google introduces a new product it hopes will be as lucrative as search.
- Apple wants to break the thinness barrier with the next iPhone.
- Linux creator Linus Torvalds loves his MacBook Air.
- Meet the guy who has an Apple museum in his garage.
- Twitter’s ad revenue could triple to $400 million this year.
- Walmart got caught in a huge bribery scandal and senior management tried to cover it up.
- Android is suddenly in a lot of trouble.
- Here’s how Google’s cofounders can mine asteroids and become trillionaires.
- Quora is raising at a $400 million valuation with roughly $20 million coming from the cofounder’s pocket.
- Gawker’s Nick Denton has a plan to turn Internet commenters into journalists.
