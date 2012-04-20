Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The iPhone has arrived on 5 new regional carriers.
- Apple SVP Phil Schiller has quit using Instagram — wait until you hear why.
- Apple may have plans to release a smaller iPad — the one Steve Jobs hated.
- Apple’s stock is getting mauled.
- Surprising Windows growth pushed Microsoft stock up 3% after hours.
- Pinterest is extraordinary and could solve one of Google’s biggest problems.
- Here’s what everyone is getting totally wrong about the iPhone 5.
- Larry Page needs to get out more — Google’s CEO has no idea what’s happening in the Valley.
- Microsoft is planning to sell most of the patents it bought from AOL.
- Twitter has big company problems without the benefits of being a big company.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.