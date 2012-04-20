10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • The iPhone has arrived on 5 new regional carriers.
  • Apple SVP Phil Schiller has quit using Instagram — wait until you hear why.
  • Apple may have plans to release a smaller iPad — the one Steve Jobs hated.
  • Apple’s stock is getting mauled.
  • Surprising Windows growth pushed Microsoft stock up 3% after hours.
  • Pinterest is extraordinary and could solve one of Google’s biggest problems.
  • Here’s what everyone is getting totally wrong about the iPhone 5.
  • Larry Page needs to get out more — Google’s CEO has no idea what’s happening in the Valley.
  • Microsoft is planning to sell most of the patents it bought from AOL.
  • Twitter has big company problems without the benefits of being a big company.

