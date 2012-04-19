Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple is giving away Snow Leopard for free.
- A special liquid coating can protect your phone from water damage.
- Facebook wants to hit the NASDAQ on May 17th.
- Facebook actually paid $1.23 billion for Instagram.
- While Google’s ad rates are dropping, Facebook can’t keep up with demand.
- Twitter’s anti-patent pledge is bogus.
- These guys are making over $1,000 a day on Windows Phone games.
- Amazon is about to blow past Best Buy in revenue.
- This $1 app solves a major problem with the iPhone.
- Draw Something has fallen off a cliff — will the latest update save it?
