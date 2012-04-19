10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
mark zuckerberg facebook

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple is giving away Snow Leopard for free.
  • A special liquid coating can protect your phone from water damage.
  • Facebook wants to hit the NASDAQ on May 17th.
  • Facebook actually paid $1.23 billion for Instagram.
  • While Google’s ad rates are dropping, Facebook can’t keep up with demand.
  • Twitter’s anti-patent pledge is bogus.
  • These guys are making over $1,000 a day on Windows Phone games.
  • Amazon is about to blow past Best Buy in revenue.
  • This $1 app solves a major problem with the iPhone.
  • Draw Something has fallen off a cliff — will the latest update save it?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.