10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
larry page sergey brin

Photo: Flickr / Joi

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Instagram originally asked for $2 billion from Facebook.
  • Here are Google’s plans for Motorola.
  • The slash-and-burn at Yahoo will continue.
  • Yahoo’s profits are strong and revenues are slightly better than expected.
  • Apple Stores perform 17 times better than the average retailer.
  • Skype’s first employee just raised $1.3 million for a new startup.
  • The designer behind Facebook’s sexy offices just built a killer new home for this music startup.
  • Here’s one reason why Google’s ad prices may be dropping.
  • A year later, Google Wallet is nowhere.
  • Here’s the damning evidence Oracle has on Google for its $1 billion Android lawsuit.

