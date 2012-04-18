Photo: Flickr / Joi
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Instagram originally asked for $2 billion from Facebook.
- Here are Google’s plans for Motorola.
- The slash-and-burn at Yahoo will continue.
- Yahoo’s profits are strong and revenues are slightly better than expected.
- Apple Stores perform 17 times better than the average retailer.
- Skype’s first employee just raised $1.3 million for a new startup.
- The designer behind Facebook’s sexy offices just built a killer new home for this music startup.
- Here’s one reason why Google’s ad prices may be dropping.
- A year later, Google Wallet is nowhere.
- Here’s the damning evidence Oracle has on Google for its $1 billion Android lawsuit.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.