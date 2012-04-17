10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
jim balsillie rim

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Zooey Deschanel is the latest celebrity to appear in an Apple commercial.
  • The “revolutionary” Apple product that comes out in 8 months isn’t what you think it is.
  • Groupon makes an acquisition to “build something new.”
  • What is Windows RT and where did it get that name?
  • Forget Path — this startup is raising $50 million at a $350 million valuation.
  • Daily users of Draw Something is totally cratering.
  • Google’s complaint about Apple and Facebook is bunk.
  • Here are some leaked details on Google’s Dropbox wannabe.
  • If Apple launched this product, it would become a trillion-dollar company overnight.
  • RIM hires a bunch of bankers — it might be ready to sell itself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.