Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Zooey Deschanel is the latest celebrity to appear in an Apple commercial.
- The “revolutionary” Apple product that comes out in 8 months isn’t what you think it is.
- Groupon makes an acquisition to “build something new.”
- What is Windows RT and where did it get that name?
- Forget Path — this startup is raising $50 million at a $350 million valuation.
- Daily users of Draw Something is totally cratering.
- Google’s complaint about Apple and Facebook is bunk.
- Here are some leaked details on Google’s Dropbox wannabe.
- If Apple launched this product, it would become a trillion-dollar company overnight.
- RIM hires a bunch of bankers — it might be ready to sell itself.
