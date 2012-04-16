10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
american flag sexy flirt girl

Photo: Flickr/burr0ughs

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Sergey Brin says that Facebook and Apple pose serious threats to Internet freedom.
  • The FCC just fined Google $25,000.
  • Here’s the unbelievably lame title for the Steve Jobs movie starring Ashton Kutcher.
  • Nokia’s fix for the nasty Lumia 900 software glitch is available.
  • The Lumia 900 actually sold out at AT&T.
  • Groupon’s app has mysteriously disappeared from the iTunes App Store.
  • Here’s how Mark Zuckerberg’s high school BFF saved Instagram.
  • Twitter tried to buy Instagram.
  • Here’s the chart that scared Zuckerberg into spending $1 billion on Instagram.
  • Foursquare may not be toast yet, but it’s browning at the edges.

