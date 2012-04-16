Photo: Flickr/burr0ughs
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Sergey Brin says that Facebook and Apple pose serious threats to Internet freedom.
- The FCC just fined Google $25,000.
- Here’s the unbelievably lame title for the Steve Jobs movie starring Ashton Kutcher.
- Nokia’s fix for the nasty Lumia 900 software glitch is available.
- The Lumia 900 actually sold out at AT&T.
- Groupon’s app has mysteriously disappeared from the iTunes App Store.
- Here’s how Mark Zuckerberg’s high school BFF saved Instagram.
- Twitter tried to buy Instagram.
- Here’s the chart that scared Zuckerberg into spending $1 billion on Instagram.
- Foursquare may not be toast yet, but it’s browning at the edges.
