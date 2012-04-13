Photo: Flickr / Svenstorm

Good morning! Here’s the news:

Amazon inflates its numbers to make its streaming video library seem bigger than it really is.

Apple has a plan to reinvent your earbuds.

Microsoft got a bright idea from Amazon — selling search as a service.

Facebook just moved into a big new office in Seattle.

These ex-MySpace execs want to make the web more personal.

Larry Page dropped a huge hint that the Google tablet is coming soon.

Here’s how Instagram planned to make money before it was acquired by Facebook.

Boxee may have only sold 200,000 boxes.

It costs more money to make a Lumia 900 than an iPhone 4S.

Here’s Google’s reasoning behind announcing a stock split.

BI Intelligence ia a new subscription research service that provides real–time insight, information, and analysis of the Internet industry. Subscribe now and you’ll get briefs, notes, interviews, and in–depth reports, as well as a library of charts and data that will help you stay on top of key trends and dynamics.

Try it free for four weeks. Click here to sign up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.