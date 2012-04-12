Photo: Flickr/Ferran Rodenas

This rare video shows an iPad being made inside a Foxconn factory.

A former MySpace exec points out 3 mistakes that Facebook should never make.

Samsung has a new tablet that’s better than the Kindle Fire.

People are flipping out over the new Google+ design.

Patch editor-in-chief Brian Farnham is out.

Check out the hilariously inept beer-pouring robot.

Google plans to make a substantial investment in Motorola’s phone business, not sell it.

Here are 4 management rules that Facebook’s seventh employee learned from Mark Zuckerberg.

Apple and Samsung are the only smartphone companies that matter.

Facebook unveils “Groups for Schools,” the original purpose of Facebook.

