Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple might get sued for price-fixing today.
- Here’s what it will take for Best Buy to recover.
- Facebook could actually be a direct threat to Google’s core business.
- IBM fires back at Cisco with a $2 billion smart server project.
- Nokia is giving Lumia 900 customers $100 for a nasty software glitch.
- Yahoo’s most profitable business is slowly collapsing.
- The best hackers in the world come from this one country.
- Instagram’s first investor explains what he looks for in companies.
- Kevin Systrom explains what’s wrong with mobile video.
- AOL’s angriest shareholder is still angry.
