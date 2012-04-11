10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
a few good men tom cruise lawyers

Photo: LifewithPaws

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple might get sued for price-fixing today.
  • Here’s what it will take for Best Buy to recover.
  • Facebook could actually be a direct threat to Google’s core business.
  • IBM fires back at Cisco with a $2 billion smart server project.
  • Nokia is giving Lumia 900 customers $100 for a nasty software glitch.
  • Yahoo’s most profitable business is slowly collapsing.
  • The best hackers in the world come from this one country.
  • Instagram’s first investor explains what he looks for in companies.
  • Kevin Systrom explains what’s wrong with mobile video.
  • AOL’s angriest shareholder is still angry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.