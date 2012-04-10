10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Facebook has bought Instagram for $1 billion — here’s what you need to know.
  • Meet the 13 employees and 9 investors who took Instagram from fledgling startup to $1 billion acquisition.
  • Mark Zuckerberg says an acquisition of this size is a one-time deal for Facebook.
  • Instagram founder Kevin Systrom has no formal programming training.
  • PandoDaily splits with TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington.
  • HP will officially begin competing with Amazon next month.
  • The “Facebook Mafia” is on the rise in Silicon Valley.
  • The Evernote CEO keeps an eye on his employees via robot.
  • There’s a rumour that Apple is already testing the next-generation iPhone (and it’s insanely fast).
  • Despite this, now is the best time to buy a new iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.