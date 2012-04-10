Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook has bought Instagram for $1 billion — here’s what you need to know.
- Meet the 13 employees and 9 investors who took Instagram from fledgling startup to $1 billion acquisition.
- Mark Zuckerberg says an acquisition of this size is a one-time deal for Facebook.
- Instagram founder Kevin Systrom has no formal programming training.
- PandoDaily splits with TechCrunch founder Mike Arrington.
- HP will officially begin competing with Amazon next month.
- The “Facebook Mafia” is on the rise in Silicon Valley.
- The Evernote CEO keeps an eye on his employees via robot.
- There’s a rumour that Apple is already testing the next-generation iPhone (and it’s insanely fast).
- Despite this, now is the best time to buy a new iPhone.
