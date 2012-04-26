Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Good morning!LinkedIn came out with its first iPad app.



Oracle laid off a bunch of people.

Microsoft tried to sell Bing to Facebook but Facebook said no.

And that’s a good thing. Facebook would be totally insane to buy Bing.

Speaking of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has a quirk potential shareholders should be aware of.

AOL hired a new adult to run TechCrunch. Ned Desmond is now its COO.

Here’s a presentation that outlines how Android makes money for Google.

But Android could be in trouble; Google’s share of the US smart phone market may have already peaked.

Apple fan? Here are the company’s margins, in context.

There are a few startups Silicon Valley is buzzing about.

