Photo: Flickr / Joi

Good morning! Here’s the news:

Zynga’s chief engineer has resigned in order to do “something entrepreneurial.”

Google is opening an online tablet store.

LivingSocial’s cofounder steps down from the board.

RIM lost $54 million on that massive outage.

Ex-CEO of RIM Jim Balsillie has stepped down from the RIM board.

Foxconn is promising its workers that things are going to change.

Watch out, Google — Facebook has an ex-Googler and 2 dozen engineers working on search.

No one wants to sell Larry Ellison an NBA team.

Here’s how Microsoft is helping to take down evil spammers.

Amazon wants to put huge new towers in downtown Seattle.

BI Intelligence ia a new subscription research service that provides real–time insight, information, and analysis of the Internet industry. Subscribe now and you’ll get briefs, notes, interviews, and in–depth reports, as well as a library of charts and data that will help you stay on top of key trends and dynamics.

Try it free for four weeks. Click here to sign up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.