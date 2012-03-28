10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
apple tv set side

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Foxconn throws $1.6 billion into Sharp for flatscreen panels — could it be for the Apple TV?
  • Apple hands out refunds to disappointed Australian iPad customers.
  • Apple says the iPad’s battery indicator isn’t lying.
  • Wall Street’s already complaining about how Mark Zuckerberg isn’t sucking up to them enough.
  • Facebook has a huge opportunity that people are ignoring — its payment platform.
  • Peter Thiel raises a new fund to invest in New Zealand startups.
  • One of Silicon Valley’s most important investors lives in…Baltimore?
  • Here’s how Microsoft plans to beat Google Maps.
  • Sweeping layoffs have come to TheStreet.com.
  • A 24-year old spammer is earning thousands of dollars a day on Pinterest.

