Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Foxconn throws $1.6 billion into Sharp for flatscreen panels — could it be for the Apple TV?
- Apple hands out refunds to disappointed Australian iPad customers.
- Apple says the iPad’s battery indicator isn’t lying.
- Wall Street’s already complaining about how Mark Zuckerberg isn’t sucking up to them enough.
- Facebook has a huge opportunity that people are ignoring — its payment platform.
- Peter Thiel raises a new fund to invest in New Zealand startups.
- One of Silicon Valley’s most important investors lives in…Baltimore?
- Here’s how Microsoft plans to beat Google Maps.
- Sweeping layoffs have come to TheStreet.com.
- A 24-year old spammer is earning thousands of dollars a day on Pinterest.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.