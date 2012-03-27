Photo: Facebook and Laughing Squid via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Xbox Live gets a huge update today.
- Angry Birds developer Rovio has acquired Futuremark Games Studio.
- Steve Jobs was given a posthumous award by the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce this weekend.
- Apple got spanked by Australian regulators for lying about the iPad’s capabilities.
- It looks like people are barely using Siri.
- Google is launching a commenting system to rival Facebook.
- Google Chromebooks aren’t dead yet!
- Facebook just nailed Paul Ceglia to the wall with some very convincing evidence.
- Spotify isn’t like iTunes and can never be profitable.
- Here’s what really happened when Microsoft offered Yahoo $31 per share.
