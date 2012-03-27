10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Facebook new headquarters with Zuckerberg

Photo: Facebook and Laughing Squid via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Xbox Live gets a huge update today.
  • Angry Birds developer Rovio has acquired Futuremark Games Studio.
  • Steve Jobs was given a posthumous award by the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce this weekend.
  • Apple got spanked by Australian regulators for lying about the iPad’s capabilities.
  • It looks like people are barely using Siri.
  • Google is launching a commenting system to rival Facebook.
  • Google Chromebooks aren’t dead yet!
  • Facebook just nailed Paul Ceglia to the wall with some very convincing evidence.
  • Spotify isn’t like iTunes and can never be profitable.
  • Here’s what really happened when Microsoft offered Yahoo $31 per share.

