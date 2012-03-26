Photo: VinCross on flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Tim Cook has been spotted visiting an Apple Store in China, making him the first active Apple CEO to visit the country.
- The new Apple TV would make Steve Jobs cringe — he rejected its design years ago.
- MOG has released a native iPad app — still no sign of Spotify doing the same.
- The new iPad’s battery indicator distorts reality.
- OMGPOP’s founder had just $1,700 in the bank before selling Draw Something to Zynga.
- Yahoo tries to compromise with Dan Loeb, but the fight is still on.
- Jessica Alba’s startup just raised $27 million.
- Instagram inches closer to launching on Android.
- Pinterest’s new terms of service ban “self-abuse.”
- The iPhone 5’s screen size will be the same, but everything else will be different.
