  • Tim Cook has been spotted visiting an Apple Store in China, making him the first active Apple CEO to visit the country.
  • The new Apple TV would make Steve Jobs cringe — he rejected its design years ago.
  • MOG has released a native iPad app — still no sign of Spotify doing the same.
  • The new iPad’s battery indicator distorts reality.
  • OMGPOP’s founder had just $1,700 in the bank before selling Draw Something to Zynga.
  • Yahoo tries to compromise with Dan Loeb, but the fight is still on.
  • Jessica Alba’s startup just raised $27 million.
  • Instagram inches closer to launching on Android.
  • Pinterest’s new terms of service ban “self-abuse.”
  • The iPhone 5’s screen size will be the same, but everything else will be different.

