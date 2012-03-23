Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

Apple has updated its movie trailer app to support the iPad’s Retina display.

This was Steve Jobs’s last gift to his employees.

Google employees are happier than Facebook employees.

Facebook is about to become the same size as Google with 1/10th of the revenue.

This Yahoo exec says selling the company’s ad tech won’t be easy.

Reid Hoffman is unloading Facebook stock before the IPO.

If it weren’t for Tim Cook, the iPad would’ve cost $5,000.

You simply must see this beautiful concept design of the next iPhone.

Paul Allen is spending $500 million to figure out how the brain works.

Angry Birds Space is out! Go get it!

