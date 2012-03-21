10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Twitter turns six years old today.
  • Airbnb just acquired a British company and the timing couldn’t be better.
  • If you want a job, you might have to hand over your Facebook password.
  • A bunch of people were just fired at AOL.
  • Eventbrite has its own Square-killer now.
  • Microsoft used to let employees buy Macs and iPads with company funds.
  • Google Ventures has $1 billion to invest and it likes big data startups.
  • Here’s the real reason Google bought Kevin Rose and Milk.
  • Apple will continue to sell millions of iPads regardless of what Consumer Reports says.
  • Yahoo will get almost nothing for selling its ad tech business.

