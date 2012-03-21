Photo: Flickr / Will Clayton
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Twitter turns six years old today.
- Airbnb just acquired a British company and the timing couldn’t be better.
- If you want a job, you might have to hand over your Facebook password.
- A bunch of people were just fired at AOL.
- Eventbrite has its own Square-killer now.
- Microsoft used to let employees buy Macs and iPads with company funds.
- Google Ventures has $1 billion to invest and it likes big data startups.
- Here’s the real reason Google bought Kevin Rose and Milk.
- Apple will continue to sell millions of iPads regardless of what Consumer Reports says.
- Yahoo will get almost nothing for selling its ad tech business.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.