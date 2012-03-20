10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Your new iPad runs 10 degrees hotter than your old one.
  • Microsoft is in trouble if it doesn’t release Windows 8 by October.
  • Here’s why HP really needs a CEO succession plan.
  • Vic Gundotra owns a gun and knows how to use it!
  • Facebook’s IPO underwriters will make at least $50 million.
  • Amazon just bought these amazing robots for $775 million.
  • Apple sold 3 million iPads over the weekend.
  • MOG has been acquired by Beats Audio.
  • Facebook’s newest product manager is Blip.tv co-founder Mike Hudack.
  • Zynga is trying to buy Draw Something, the hottest app in the App Store.

