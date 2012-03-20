Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Your new iPad runs 10 degrees hotter than your old one.
- Microsoft is in trouble if it doesn’t release Windows 8 by October.
- Here’s why HP really needs a CEO succession plan.
- Vic Gundotra owns a gun and knows how to use it!
- Facebook’s IPO underwriters will make at least $50 million.
- Amazon just bought these amazing robots for $775 million.
- Apple sold 3 million iPads over the weekend.
- MOG has been acquired by Beats Audio.
- Facebook’s newest product manager is Blip.tv co-founder Mike Hudack.
- Zynga is trying to buy Draw Something, the hottest app in the App Store.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.