  • Elon Musk just appeared on 60 Minutes. Here’s what you missed.
  • Foxconn is willing to forgive and forget the inaccurate reporting on its factory working conditions.
  • Now Sphero can be a conventional remote control car.
  • Al Gore has been accused of abusing his seat on the Apple board for personal gain.
  • Here’s what the smart money thinks Apple will do with its cash.
  • The FAA is revisiting its policy on using electronic devices on aeroplanes.
  • AT&T just mailed a check to a guy for throttling his data plan.
  • There’s a rumour going around that Yahoo is about to fire its smartest innovators.
  • The next Internet Explorer will be better…and worse.
  • Here’s what will keep Yahoo from suing Facebook into oblivion.

