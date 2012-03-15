Good morning! Here’s the news:



The new iPad comes out tomorrow. Check out Walt Mossberg’s review to see if it’s right for you.

We’re a little bothered by this frustrating fact about the new iPad.

Furthermore, here are some of the tech elite’s complaints about Apple’s new tablet.

Roger McNamee thinks Google should build a Chrome phone.

Here’s who PayPal picked to design a Square killer.

Check out this picture of Tim Cook looking like a dork in college.

Zynga spent over $1 million to protect Mark Pincus from this stalker.

SharesPost settles with the SEC and gets a slap on the wrist.

The FBI issues a warrant to Google to unlock a pimp’s iPhone.

Here’s a major hint that the next iPhone will be a 4G device.

