10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
  • Apple has been subpoenaed in Google’s antitrust case.
  • After 244 years in print, Encyclopedia Britannica is going strictly digital.
  • Mark Cuban hopes Yahoo crushes Facebook in its patent suit.
  • Now you don’t even need an idea to apply to Y Combinator.
  • Here are some of the breakout apps from this year’s SXSW.
  • AOL has slashed its AIM staff to save $20 million per year.
  • Google’s obsession with Facebook is wrecking the company.
  • This former Yahoo engineer is embarrassed by the patents filed in his name.
  • A Samsung official claims Apple’s at work on a mini-iPad.
  • Zynga’s investors are about to get a huge payout.

