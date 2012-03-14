Photo: shibuya246 flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple has been subpoenaed in Google’s antitrust case.
- After 244 years in print, Encyclopedia Britannica is going strictly digital.
- Mark Cuban hopes Yahoo crushes Facebook in its patent suit.
- Now you don’t even need an idea to apply to Y Combinator.
- Here are some of the breakout apps from this year’s SXSW.
- AOL has slashed its AIM staff to save $20 million per year.
- Google’s obsession with Facebook is wrecking the company.
- This former Yahoo engineer is embarrassed by the patents filed in his name.
- A Samsung official claims Apple’s at work on a mini-iPad.
- Zynga’s investors are about to get a huge payout.
