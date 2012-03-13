10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple allegedly inspected an iPad factory hours before it exploded.
  • Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom revealed that a large number of Megaupload accounts belong to US government officials.
  • If this rumour is true, then PayPal is taking aim at Square.
  • Twitter made a huge move and bought Posterous.
  • This guy is suing Apple because Siri doesn’t do what Apple says Siri does.
  • Bill Gates was speechless when a Microsoft manager compared a Windows tablet to a toilet.
  • Google just hired the head of the Pentagon’s research arm.
  • Intel is the latest company to think it can replace cable TV.
  • Yahoo is suing Facebook over patent infringement.
  • Here’s why Amazon is the best company to short right now.

