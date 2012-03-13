Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple allegedly inspected an iPad factory hours before it exploded.
- Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom revealed that a large number of Megaupload accounts belong to US government officials.
- If this rumour is true, then PayPal is taking aim at Square.
- Twitter made a huge move and bought Posterous.
- This guy is suing Apple because Siri doesn’t do what Apple says Siri does.
- Bill Gates was speechless when a Microsoft manager compared a Windows tablet to a toilet.
- Google just hired the head of the Pentagon’s research arm.
- Intel is the latest company to think it can replace cable TV.
- Yahoo is suing Facebook over patent infringement.
- Here’s why Amazon is the best company to short right now.
