10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
  • CNN will reportedly buy Mashable for $200 million.
  • Instagram has 27 million users and an Android app is right around the corner.
  • Apple’s iPhone is getting crushed in China.
  • Someone robbed the Stamped founders during SXSW.
  • Here’s how people are promoting their startups during SXSW.
  • Expectations have gotten too high — here’s how to make Apple events exciting again.
  • The iPad could destroy Google’s lucrative search business.
  • Foxconn is hiring lifestyle and safety managers to make sure workers don’t kill themselves.
  • A Foxconn worker shares why he hates making iPhones.
  • Here’s what Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley has to say about his co-founder’s departure.

