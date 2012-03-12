Photo: Screenshot
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- CNN will reportedly buy Mashable for $200 million.
- Instagram has 27 million users and an Android app is right around the corner.
- Apple’s iPhone is getting crushed in China.
- Someone robbed the Stamped founders during SXSW.
- Here’s how people are promoting their startups during SXSW.
- Expectations have gotten too high — here’s how to make Apple events exciting again.
- The iPad could destroy Google’s lucrative search business.
- Foxconn is hiring lifestyle and safety managers to make sure workers don’t kill themselves.
- A Foxconn worker shares why he hates making iPhones.
- Here’s what Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley has to say about his co-founder’s departure.
