The next iPhone will reportedly have a larger 4.6-inch display.

Here’s how Google plans to fix Google Wallet.

An expert finally explains why people love zombies.

Zynga bought Draw Something developer OMGPOP.

Zynga’s mobile chief explains why they bought the company.

Here’s why $200 million for OMGPOP is incredibly cheap.

Facebook pokes are about to get much more annoying.

Pinterest’s traffic grew 52% between January and February.

Tech gods Ken Lerer and Bob Pittman just bought part of the New York Mets.

You won’t believe this weird protest against Apple in Palo Alto.

