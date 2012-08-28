Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Marissa Mayer sent a late-night email promising to make Yahoo “the absolute best place to work.”
- Apple’s hardware genius Bob Mansfield is not actually leaving the company, and is working on “future products.”
- The Winklevoss twins just bought an $18 million mansion.
- Paul Mountford, Cisco’s head of enterprise sales, has left.
- Yahoo hired the CEO of Lockerz to be its chief marketing officer.
- We took a tour of GitHub’s office in San Francisco — and it’s awesome.
- Quora, which is growing quickly, is actually Wikipedia’s worst nightmare.
- The latest iPhone 5 leaks suggest the new phone could carry a chip that lets you pay for things with your phone.
- Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff’s intern is now a wealthy entrepreneur.
- Check out the “internal memo” Samsung sent out on the outcome of its big patent lawsuit with Apple.
