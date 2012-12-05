Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
Howdy! Here’s the big news:
- Sheryl Sandberg recently gave away $11.8 million in Facebook stock. It may have gone to a charity she supports.
- Pandora shares were down 20 per cent in after-hours trading following disappointing guidance in their fiscal Q3 financial results.
- Marissa’s Mayer latest redesign of Yahoo.com could launch as early as this week.
- Lead New York Times tech writer Nick Bilton gave a rave review of Apple’s iPad Mini and called it his “desert island device.”
- Yahoo, Microsoft, and AppNexus were fairly close to doing a huge deal together over the summer, but then Yahoo’s board replaced CEO Ross Levinsohn with Marissa Mayer.
- Yahoo has acquired a 9-month-old startup called OnTheAir. It’s been described as a “Skype Meets Google+ Hangouts.”
- College kids think they may have found a young entrepreneur with Zuckerberg potential.
- Summit Series, a popular 3-day conference among partiers/entrepreneurs, has obtained a $40 million mountain in Eden, Utah for all of its future events. But $40 million just covers the cost of the 10,000 acres. Now it has to raise a bunch more to build on the land.
- Carlos Bazan-Canabal, the founder of Worldwide Directories, sued Yahoo and won a $2.7 billion judgment in a Mexican court for breach of contract and other grounds. He now appears to be taking steps to enforce that judgment in the United States.
- If you’re tired of Instagram, you’ll enjoy this College humour parody that’s going viral.
