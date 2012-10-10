Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Ready? OK. News:
- Pandora pays Drake ~$4 million a year.
- This is what the Facebook “Want” button will look like.
- Google hid a tribute to Steve Jobs in its Gmail app for iOS.
- Steve Ballmer’s pay took a hit this year because Microsoft didn’t deliver on Windows and browsers.
- Facebook fought the SEC trying to keep a flaw in its business hidden before the IPO.
- Samsung is going to reveal a “mini” version of its Galaxy S III, which people love because it is huge.
- Apple’s “tacky” software design style is driving people insane – may cause a “revolt.”
- Walmart is exploring same-day delivery for ecommerce orders, just like its real rival, Amazon.
- Another reason Apple’s supply chain has been slow to deliver phones is a type of aluminium used in the new iPhone.
- This company could have been Instagram, now it’s on the verge of filing for bankruptcy.
