Crazy! Google buys Android handset maker Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.

Apple is ordering 20 million iPhone 5s for a blockbuster October release.

Backup startup Dropbox is being valued at $5 billion dollars.

The future of the Facebook platform is media and ecommerce.

Google is plugging Google+ into all of its services.

The patent system is an innovation tax.

Facebook games makers are wary about Google+ because it’s complicated to maintain several platforms and it’s probably still immature.

The fastest-growing demographic on Google+ is rich suburban parents.

Buddy Media, the Facebook marketing software startup, raises money at a $500 million valuation.

BONUS: Big beautiful pictures of Apple’s amazing future campus.

