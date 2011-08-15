Photo: Motorola Solutions
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Crazy! Google buys Android handset maker Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.
- Apple is ordering 20 million iPhone 5s for a blockbuster October release.
- Backup startup Dropbox is being valued at $5 billion dollars.
- The future of the Facebook platform is media and ecommerce.
- Google is plugging Google+ into all of its services.
- The patent system is an innovation tax.
- Facebook games makers are wary about Google+ because it’s complicated to maintain several platforms and it’s probably still immature.
- The fastest-growing demographic on Google+ is rich suburban parents.
- Buddy Media, the Facebook marketing software startup, raises money at a $500 million valuation.
- BONUS: Big beautiful pictures of Apple’s amazing future campus.
