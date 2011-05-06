Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

After a rocketship open, RenRen went crashing back to Earth.

Demand Media beats the Street, flummoxing naysayers again. Our full analysis →

Hackers are planning to hit Sony for a THIRD time.

Why it’s impossible to manage Facebook engineers.

Valuations for consumer startups are going crazy, but not for business-to-business startups. Here’s why.

Microsoft has a secret plan to crush Google Maps on the iPhone.

Facebook will bribe gamers to watch video ads in games.

Cisco changes its nonsensical management structure to a more traditional one.

The war for talent in tech spreads to the VC world.

BONUS: SAICAST! We tried a new format: 20 topics in 20 minutes. What do you think?

