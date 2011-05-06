Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- After a rocketship open, RenRen went crashing back to Earth.
- Demand Media beats the Street, flummoxing naysayers again. Our full analysis →
- Hackers are planning to hit Sony for a THIRD time.
- Why it’s impossible to manage Facebook engineers.
- Valuations for consumer startups are going crazy, but not for business-to-business startups. Here’s why.
- Microsoft has a secret plan to crush Google Maps on the iPhone.
- Facebook will bribe gamers to watch video ads in games.
- Cisco changes its nonsensical management structure to a more traditional one.
- The war for talent in tech spreads to the VC world.
- BONUS: SAICAST! We tried a new format: 20 topics in 20 minutes. What do you think?
