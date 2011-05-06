10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
richard rosenblatt

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • After a rocketship open, RenRen went crashing back to Earth.
  • Demand Media beats the Street, flummoxing naysayers again. Our full analysis →
  • Hackers are planning to hit Sony for a THIRD time.
  • Why it’s impossible to manage Facebook engineers.
  • Valuations for consumer startups are going crazy, but not for business-to-business startups. Here’s why.
  • Microsoft has a secret plan to crush Google Maps on the iPhone.
  • Facebook will bribe gamers to watch video ads in games.
  • Cisco changes its nonsensical management structure to a more traditional one.
  • The war for talent in tech spreads to the VC world.
  • BONUS: SAICAST! We tried a new format: 20 topics in 20 minutes. What do you think?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.