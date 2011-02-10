10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Twitter is talking to Google about a $10 billion acquisition but also thinks it can become a $100 billion company.
  • Some advertisers don’t like that AOL might have a “liberal bias” following its Huffington Post acquisition.
  • Nokia is unveiling its grand new strategy to survive tomorrow. Plenty of people think it involves Windows Phone 7. 
  • Nokia’s new strategy could also include a buying spree.
  • German researchers have found a way to hack an iPhone’s passwords in under six minutes.
  • It seems we’re reading this correctly: Microsoft’s Video Zune service is taking marketshare from iTunes.
  • Instapaper, the cool app that lets you save long reads to read later, now has a full API for developers.
  • Opodo, Go Voyages and eDreams, three big European travel sites, are merging into a $500 million beast. The deal makes sense, though.
  • Wael Ghonim, the Googler who helped organise a lot of the Egyptian revolution online and was detained by security forces, gave an incredible interview to CNN.
  • BONUS: Here’s how The Social Network should have ended.
