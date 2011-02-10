Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid
- Twitter is talking to Google about a $10 billion acquisition but also thinks it can become a $100 billion company.
- Some advertisers don’t like that AOL might have a “liberal bias” following its Huffington Post acquisition.
- Nokia is unveiling its grand new strategy to survive tomorrow. Plenty of people think it involves Windows Phone 7.
- Nokia’s new strategy could also include a buying spree.
- German researchers have found a way to hack an iPhone’s passwords in under six minutes.
- It seems we’re reading this correctly: Microsoft’s Video Zune service is taking marketshare from iTunes.
- Instapaper, the cool app that lets you save long reads to read later, now has a full API for developers.
- Opodo, Go Voyages and eDreams, three big European travel sites, are merging into a $500 million beast. The deal makes sense, though.
- Wael Ghonim, the Googler who helped organise a lot of the Egyptian revolution online and was detained by security forces, gave an incredible interview to CNN.
- BONUS: Here’s how The Social Network should have ended.
