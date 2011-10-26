Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Amazon’s missed on its earnings and its share price fell.
- Nokia announced its two highly anticipated Windows Phones at Nokia World in London.
- There’s still lots of demand for the new Kindle Fire tablet, however — it’s having to make “millions more” in order to keep up with demand.
- Live streaming site Ustream has raised $10 million and will expand into South Korea.
- An IBM employee for 30 years, Virginia Rometty has just been named its new CEO.
- rumours are spreading that Sergey Brin is getting started in architecture.
- The newest celebrity angel investor is here — Leonardo DiCaprio.
- iPod creator Tony Fadell has unveiled his newest project — a thermostat.
- It’s come out that Steve Ballmer staged an emotional event with Bill Gates on an employee retreat in order to keep employees happy.
- Peter Thiel explains that if Facebook had an outside CEO in 2006, then Yahoo would own it now.
- Biz Stone appeared in a weirdly awesome campaign video for San Francisco mayor Ed Lee.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.