Photo: fudyma

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

To get to 500 million mobile users, Facebook is launching an app for feature phones. These are phones less advanced than your iPhone.

It’s quasi-official: iPad 2 will have a camera. We know this because of clues in the latest version of iOS.

Speaking of Apple and Facebook: new iOS features around photo and location-sharing could take aim at the social networking giant.

Groupon competitor LivingSocial’s $20-for-$10 Amazon gift card promo is a huge success: it sold over 1 million.

Amazon bought Lovefilm, the Netflix of Europe.

Google Voice allows people to port their current phone number to the service. Does this mean the service is about to get huge? No, says Dan Frommer.

AOL is making an iPad magazine called Editions. The app makes a customised magazine related to your interests. They made a video to promote it that’s actually cool and funny. (Link)

Kongregate, a games site, made an app and it was banned from the Android Market — that’s right, Android.

We’re going to Davos! (Well, our boss is.)

Bonus! Video of a guy running through 5 subway cars before the train leaves the station.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.