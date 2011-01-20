Photo: fudyma
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- To get to 500 million mobile users, Facebook is launching an app for feature phones. These are phones less advanced than your iPhone.
- It’s quasi-official: iPad 2 will have a camera. We know this because of clues in the latest version of iOS.
- Speaking of Apple and Facebook: new iOS features around photo and location-sharing could take aim at the social networking giant.
- Groupon competitor LivingSocial’s $20-for-$10 Amazon gift card promo is a huge success: it sold over 1 million.
- Amazon bought Lovefilm, the Netflix of Europe.
- Google Voice allows people to port their current phone number to the service. Does this mean the service is about to get huge? No, says Dan Frommer.
- AOL is making an iPad magazine called Editions. The app makes a customised magazine related to your interests. They made a video to promote it that’s actually cool and funny. (Link)
- Kongregate, a games site, made an app and it was banned from the Android Market — that’s right, Android.
- We’re going to Davos! (Well, our boss is.)
- Bonus! Video of a guy running through 5 subway cars before the train leaves the station.
