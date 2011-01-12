Photo: Bloomberg
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Verizon announced plans to carry the iPhone, and even Jon Stewart felt like weighing in the “liberation” of the iPhone.
- Peter Thiel’s hedge fund Clarium is down 90% from its peak, and it has had 3 losing years in a row.
- Venture Capital fund raising was at a 7 year low in 2010, totaling just $11.6 billion for the year.
- An analysis of Twitter complaints reveals the number one issue people have with the iPad is that it’s too heavy.
- The startup behind Kinect raised money from Silver Lake for more work on gesture based technology.
- Big Silicon Valley firm Accel is opening offices in New York.
- The first Facebook phone has been spotted, and it looks like a dud.
- Apple’s iPad screen supplier is buying more land to expand its production.
- Google said it’s dropping support for the H.264 video format in favour of its own more “open” WebM standard. This has some ramifications for the already messy world of online video.
- Some of Google’s AdWords clients are complaining that Google is putting AdWords next to unrelated search terms, which makes the click on the ad less valuable.
