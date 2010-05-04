Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- As US Antitrust cops start investigating Apple over its iPhone terms, the company may preemptively change them. Meanwhile, the WSJ’s Digits blog has a good Q&A on what, exactly, the FTC may do to Apple.
- Speaking of Apple and antitrust, Bloomberg has a pretty good primer on Apple’s recently increased M&A activity.
- Google’s Chrome browser keeps gaining marketshare; IE keeps slipping.
- Joel Spolsky, a noted New York entrepreneur, gives his advice to computer science college students. If that’s you, you should read it!
- Liz Gannes at GigaOm gives a cool primer on what entrepreneurs should expect from Google Ventures, the company’s new VC arm (because they’re not in enough industries yet).
- We like Wolfram Alpha, the weird search engine/computational knowledge engine that does a bunch of geeky fun stuff with software. Discover WolframTones, which allows you to generate music just by clicking buttons. It sounds silly but it’s pretty fun. Try it.
- Do you have an Android phone? You may enjoy these apps.
- Glam Media, one of the top 10 US sites, lands a top Microsoft exec as CFO, prompting IPO speculation.
- Ever want to see an iPad get microwaved? Well, there you go. Thank you, internet.
- Inc.com has a really great profile of Tim O’Reilly, tech publishing mogul, venture investor and “The Oracle of Silicon Valley.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.