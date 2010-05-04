Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

As US Antitrust cops start investigating Apple over its iPhone terms, the company may preemptively change them. Meanwhile, the WSJ’s Digits blog has a good Q&A on what, exactly, the FTC may do to Apple.

Speaking of Apple and antitrust, Bloomberg has a pretty good primer on Apple’s recently increased M&A activity.

Google’s Chrome browser keeps gaining marketshare; IE keeps slipping.

Joel Spolsky, a noted New York entrepreneur, gives his advice to computer science college students. If that’s you, you should read it!

Liz Gannes at GigaOm gives a cool primer on what entrepreneurs should expect from Google Ventures, the company’s new VC arm (because they’re not in enough industries yet).

We like Wolfram Alpha, the weird search engine/computational knowledge engine that does a bunch of geeky fun stuff with software. Discover WolframTones, which allows you to generate music just by clicking buttons. It sounds silly but it’s pretty fun. Try it.

Do you have an Android phone? You may enjoy these apps.

Glam Media, one of the top 10 US sites, lands a top Microsoft exec as CFO, prompting IPO speculation.

Ever want to see an iPad get microwaved? Well, there you go. Thank you, internet.

Inc.com has a really great profile of Tim O’Reilly, tech publishing mogul, venture investor and “The Oracle of Silicon Valley.”

