Good morning! Here’s your daily rundown of media news:
- Contrary to rumours, Daily Beast editrix Tina Brown does NOT want to be the editor of Newsweek. “I’m a Beast down to my toes,” she says. (The New York Observer)
- Eliot Spitzer’s new CNN show now has a name and a premiere date. (The Wire)
- And it is already getting made fun of. (Salon; Gawker)
- Now that longtime ABC News chief Dave Westin has resigned, “The company could move in many different directions.” (NYT)
- A $30 million Ronald Reagan biopic is set for release next year. (The Hollywood Reporter)
- Tumblr is having some growing pains. (VentureBeat)
- Google will launch its U.S. TV service this fall. (Reuters)
- Bloomberg.com has launched an entrepreneurial vertical. (Talking Biz News)
- Conde Nast’s Style.com is now on the iPad. (minOnline)
- And Anna Wintour is unveiling the new Vogue.com, which was late to the online party. (WWD/Memo Pad)
