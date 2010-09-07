French filmmaker Jean Luc Godard.

Long weekend’s over. Goodbye summer. Farewell slow news cycle. Time for some media headlines:

Longtime ABC News president Dave Westin has resigned over what an insider described as a long-running conflict with network management. (NYT)

There’s a huge rift at The Hollywood Reporter between new editorial director Janice Min’s camp and the trade publication’s veteran journalists, according to Sharon Waxman, who runs a rival publication. (The Wrap)

Michael Wolff asks of the News of the World’s phone hacking scandal: “What did Rupert Murdoch (and Son James) Know, and When Did They Know It?” (Newser)

“The great thing about modern technology is that you never have to miss anything on television. That’s also the terrible thing about it.” (David Carr/Media Equation)

Howard Kurtz has a lot to say about SEO. (WaPo)

On the heels of its new iPad app, The Atlantic is launching a new feature called “Atlantic Premium,” a “daily bundle of everything the magazine produces online for a monthly access fee.”(paidContent)

The New York Observer is getting a makeover this week. (NYT)

TV show check-in apps are “shaping into loyalty programs where networks can reward their super fans.” (AdAge)

Entertainment Weekly has launched a Fall TV Preview channel on YouTube. (minOnline)

79-year-old French filmmaker Jean Luc Godard refuses to go to L.A. to pick up his honorary Oscar. (Reuters)

