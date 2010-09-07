Long weekend’s over. Goodbye summer. Farewell slow news cycle. Time for some media headlines:
- Longtime ABC News president Dave Westin has resigned over what an insider described as a long-running conflict with network management. (NYT)
- There’s a huge rift at The Hollywood Reporter between new editorial director Janice Min’s camp and the trade publication’s veteran journalists, according to Sharon Waxman, who runs a rival publication. (The Wrap)
- Michael Wolff asks of the News of the World’s phone hacking scandal: “What did Rupert Murdoch (and Son James) Know, and When Did They Know It?” (Newser)
- “The great thing about modern technology is that you never have to miss anything on television. That’s also the terrible thing about it.” (David Carr/Media Equation)
- Howard Kurtz has a lot to say about SEO. (WaPo)
- On the heels of its new iPad app, The Atlantic is launching a new feature called “Atlantic Premium,” a “daily bundle of everything the magazine produces online for a monthly access fee.”(paidContent)
- The New York Observer is getting a makeover this week. (NYT)
- TV show check-in apps are “shaping into loyalty programs where networks can reward their super fans.” (AdAge)
- Entertainment Weekly has launched a Fall TV Preview channel on YouTube. (minOnline)
- 79-year-old French filmmaker Jean Luc Godard refuses to go to L.A. to pick up his honorary Oscar. (Reuters)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.