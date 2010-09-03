10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Joe Pompeo
Steve Jobs

Almost time for the holiday weekend! But first, some headlines:

  • A Cornell PhD candidate has compiled a list of the 100 most influential news media Twitter accounts. (Journalism.co.uk)
  • Newsweek has lost another high profile staffer. Its economics editor, Dan Gross, is leaving for Yahoo Finance. (The Wire)
  • Time has some big campaign coverage plans. (Time)
  • Skype is changing the way TV news stations do business. (AP)
  • Disney/ABC/ESPN’s programming deal with Time Warner has been finalised. (Multichannel News)
  • Jeff Bercovici explains the “special relationship” between Rupert Murdoch and Steve Jobs. (DailyFinance)
  • Dylan Stableford names the winners and losers of fall fashion magazines– by weighing them! (The Wrap)
  • The future of journalism may just be in China. (Newsweek)
  • Atlantic Media president Justin Smith talks about National Journal’s hiring spree and future plans. (Folio)
  • Also, The Atlantic has an iPad app. (AllThingsD)

