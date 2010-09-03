Almost time for the holiday weekend! But first, some headlines:



A Cornell PhD candidate has compiled a list of the 100 most influential news media Twitter accounts. (Journalism.co.uk)

Newsweek has lost another high profile staffer. Its economics editor, Dan Gross, is leaving for Yahoo Finance. (The Wire)

Time has some big campaign coverage plans. (Time)

Skype is changing the way TV news stations do business. (AP)

Disney/ABC/ESPN’s programming deal with Time Warner has been finalised. (Multichannel News)

Jeff Bercovici explains the “special relationship” between Rupert Murdoch and Steve Jobs. (DailyFinance)

Dylan Stableford names the winners and losers of fall fashion magazines– by weighing them! (The Wrap)

The future of journalism may just be in China. (Newsweek)

Atlantic Media president Justin Smith talks about National Journal’s hiring spree and future plans. (Folio)

Also, The Atlantic has an iPad app. (AllThingsD)

