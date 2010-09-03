Almost time for the holiday weekend! But first, some headlines:
- A Cornell PhD candidate has compiled a list of the 100 most influential news media Twitter accounts. (Journalism.co.uk)
- Newsweek has lost another high profile staffer. Its economics editor, Dan Gross, is leaving for Yahoo Finance. (The Wire)
- Time has some big campaign coverage plans. (Time)
- Skype is changing the way TV news stations do business. (AP)
- Disney/ABC/ESPN’s programming deal with Time Warner has been finalised. (Multichannel News)
- Jeff Bercovici explains the “special relationship” between Rupert Murdoch and Steve Jobs. (DailyFinance)
- Dylan Stableford names the winners and losers of fall fashion magazines– by weighing them! (The Wrap)
- The future of journalism may just be in China. (Newsweek)
- Atlantic Media president Justin Smith talks about National Journal’s hiring spree and future plans. (Folio)
- Also, The Atlantic has an iPad app. (AllThingsD)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.