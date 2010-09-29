Barry Diller.

Good morning. Here’s some media news to start your day:

Jon Stewart can’t stop talking about Glenn Beck. (Mediaite)

New Yorker features editor Daniel Zalewski turned down the New York Times Magazine editor job. But Times executive editor Bill Keller says, “We’re pretty close” to naming someone. (New York Observer)

Sidney Harman and Barry Diller “are talking seriously” about merging Newsweek and The Daily Beast. (New York Observer)

“But there are still a few hurdles,” a source tells veteran New York Post media columnist Keith Kelly. (Media Ink)

Who is now on Twitter!

Plus, following a recent round of cuts and a staff exodus, Newsweek is now hiring. (Folio)

Diller, meanwhile, is going to resign as chairman of the Live Nation board. (Hollywood Reporter)

High profile tech writers Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher are staying with News Corp. (Valleywag)

Yahoo media boss Jimmy Pitaro is leaving the company. (AllThingsD)

Twitter only has a “tiny” impact on news traffic. (paidContent)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.