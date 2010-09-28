10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. Media news:

  • Bill O’Reilly went on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart last night, a week after he had Stewart as a guest on “The O’Reilly Factor.” (Mediaite)
  • AOL is said to be close to buying TechCrunch. (GigaOM)
  • In fact it tried to do so twice before. (SAI)
  • Peter Kafka explains the pros and cons of a TechCrunch deal. (AllThingsD)
  • Two big media-reporter job moves happened yesterday: The New York Observer’s star “Off the Record” columnist John Koblin quit the salmon-coloured weekly. (Runnin’ Scared)
  • He’s going back to work for former Observer editor-in-chief Peter Kaplan at Fairchild’s Women’s Wear Daily, where he will continue to cover media for the Memo Pad column. (Runnin’ Scared)
  • And veteran media reporter Jeff Bercovici is leaving AOL Daily Finance for Forbes. (The Wire)
  • “The Wire” creator and former Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon won a MacArthur “genius” award. (Baltimore Sun)
  • So did 22 other people. (NYT)
  • Hearst chairman Frank A. Bennack Jr. has a good feeling about the future of newspapers. (Daily Finance)

