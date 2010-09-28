Photo: AP
Good morning. Media news:
- Bill O’Reilly went on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart last night, a week after he had Stewart as a guest on “The O’Reilly Factor.” (Mediaite)
- AOL is said to be close to buying TechCrunch. (GigaOM)
- In fact it tried to do so twice before. (SAI)
- Peter Kafka explains the pros and cons of a TechCrunch deal. (AllThingsD)
- Two big media-reporter job moves happened yesterday: The New York Observer’s star “Off the Record” columnist John Koblin quit the salmon-coloured weekly. (Runnin’ Scared)
- He’s going back to work for former Observer editor-in-chief Peter Kaplan at Fairchild’s Women’s Wear Daily, where he will continue to cover media for the Memo Pad column. (Runnin’ Scared)
- And veteran media reporter Jeff Bercovici is leaving AOL Daily Finance for Forbes. (The Wire)
- “The Wire” creator and former Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon won a MacArthur “genius” award. (Baltimore Sun)
- So did 22 other people. (NYT)
- Hearst chairman Frank A. Bennack Jr. has a good feeling about the future of newspapers. (Daily Finance)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.