  • Once Jeff Zucker steps aside as chief executive of NBC Universal, Comcast’s Steve Burke will take his place. (NYT)
  • Meanwhile, Comcast is spending tens of millions of dollars to ensure that its merger with NBCU goes through. (NYT)
  • The New Yorker’s iPad app launches today and its putting pressure on Apple to figure out a digital subs service. (WSJ)
  • Forget sponsored posts — Forbes is selling entire blogs to advertisers. (AdAge)
  • Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street” sequel topped the box office this past weekend. (LA Times)
  • Edmund Lee profiles Gawker Media’s sales chief. (AdAge)
  • At Conde Nast, the publisher and editor who come up with the best money-making plan will get a reward. (MediaWeek)
  • News Corp’s HarperCollins is launching a conservative book imprint. (NYT)
  • Simon Dumenco has three truths he wants you to know about the future of media. (AdAge)
  • It’s Advertising Week in New York. (NYT)

