Some media news to start your weekend:

A day after having him as a guest on his show, Bill O’Reilly came to Jon Stewart’s defence after another guest, conservative radio host Laura Ingraham, made fun of him. (Mediaite)

The Daily News fired its “evil” features editor. (Runnin’ Scared)

As well as its managing editor for Politics. (Runnin Scared.)

Arianna Huffington fired back at former Washington Post executive editor Leonard Downie Jr., who called HuffPo a “parasite.” Her response: “Once again, some in the old media have decided that the best way to save, if not journalism, at least themselves, is by pointing fingers and calling names. It’s a tactic familiar to schoolyard inhabitants everywhere.” (Politico)

Welcome to the new Forbes, where staffers openly criticise the magazine in the blogs they are now required to have. (Daily Finance)

Creditors won an auction for The Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News for the second time. (NYT)

Hearst wants to reward its employees for being “innovative.” (Mediaweek)

Architectural Digest has a whole bunch of new staffers under its new editor. (New York Observer)

The Gourmet Live iPad app has arrived. (Folio)

NPR is Tumbling. (The Wrap)

