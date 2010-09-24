Photo: timesonline.typepad.com
Some media news to start your weekend:
- A day after having him as a guest on his show, Bill O’Reilly came to Jon Stewart’s defence after another guest, conservative radio host Laura Ingraham, made fun of him. (Mediaite)
- The Daily News fired its “evil” features editor. (Runnin’ Scared)
- As well as its managing editor for Politics. (Runnin Scared.)
- Arianna Huffington fired back at former Washington Post executive editor Leonard Downie Jr., who called HuffPo a “parasite.” Her response: “Once again, some in the old media have decided that the best way to save, if not journalism, at least themselves, is by pointing fingers and calling names. It’s a tactic familiar to schoolyard inhabitants everywhere.” (Politico)
- Welcome to the new Forbes, where staffers openly criticise the magazine in the blogs they are now required to have. (Daily Finance)
- Creditors won an auction for The Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News for the second time. (NYT)
- Hearst wants to reward its employees for being “innovative.” (Mediaweek)
- Architectural Digest has a whole bunch of new staffers under its new editor. (New York Observer)
- The Gourmet Live iPad app has arrived. (Folio)
- NPR is Tumbling. (The Wrap)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.