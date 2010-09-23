Good morning. Media news:
- Jon Stewart went on “The O’Reilly Factor” last night. Richard Huff went behind the scenes. (Daily News)
- And here’s the full video of the interview. (The Wire)
- New York Times managing editor Jill Abramson is returning to her regular duties five weeks ahead of schedule, and executive editor Bill Keller thinks John Koblin “need[s] to get a life” for thinking it’s newsworthy. (New York Observer)
- Leonard Downie, Jr., formerly executive editor of The Washington Post, called news aggregators, in particular The Huffington Post, “parasites living off journalism produced by others.” (paidContent)
- It’s “highly unlikely” that former Disney chief Michael Eisner will take over the Tribune Co. (Hollywood Reporter)
- The new radically redesigned Forbes is on stands. (AP)
- And the Forbes 400 has a new website. (Forbes)
- CBS CEO Les Moonves confirmed that the network might bring content to Hulu Plus. (paidContent)
- Meanwhile, NBCU chief Jeff Zucker said NBC will not likely put its shows on Apple’s 99-cent rental service. (Reuters)
- Netflix staged a fake event for some good PR. (SAI)
