10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Joe Pompeo
jon stewart

Good morning. Media news:

  • Jon Stewart went on “The O’Reilly Factor” last night. Richard Huff went behind the scenes. (Daily News)
  • And here’s the full video of the interview. (The Wire)
  • New York Times managing editor Jill Abramson is returning to her regular duties five weeks ahead of schedule, and executive editor Bill Keller thinks John Koblin “need[s] to get a life” for thinking it’s newsworthy. (New York Observer)
  • Leonard Downie, Jr., formerly executive editor of The Washington Post, called news aggregators, in particular The Huffington Post, “parasites living off journalism produced by others.” (paidContent)
  • It’s “highly unlikely” that former Disney chief Michael Eisner will take over the Tribune Co. (Hollywood Reporter)
  • The new radically redesigned Forbes is on stands. (AP)
  • And the Forbes 400 has a new website. (Forbes)
  • CBS CEO Les Moonves confirmed that the network might bring content to Hulu Plus. (paidContent)
  • Meanwhile, NBCU chief Jeff Zucker said NBC will not likely put its shows on Apple’s 99-cent rental service. (Reuters)
  • Netflix staged a fake event for some good PR. (SAI)

