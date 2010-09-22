Morning! Fall is here. Some media news:
- Top New York Times reporter Peter Goodman, who covers national economics, is leaving the paper to join The Huffington Post as business editor. (WaPo)
- Meanwhile, New York Times Co. execs will discuss the company’s third quarter outlook today. Total revenues are expected to decrease up to 3%; print advertising revenue is expected to decrease about 5%. (NYT)
- Newsweek staffers are bracing for layoffs this Friday. (The Wrap)
- And Howard Fineman explains his leaving Newsweek after convincing Sidney Harman to buy it. (WWD)
- Vulture investors are vying for newspaper ownership. (NYT)
- Jeff Bercovici explains why Sports Illustrated ignored Apple’s iPad guidelines. (Daily Finance)
- Hachette Filipacchi Media U.S. has a new CEO. (AdAge)
- Lionsgate is getting webby. (Hollywood Reporter)
- “Boardwalk Empire” is the new “Sopranos.” (Reuters)
- Village Voice Media is under pressure to shut down is backpage.com adult services classified website. (WSJ)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.