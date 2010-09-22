Morning! Fall is here. Some media news:



Top New York Times reporter Peter Goodman, who covers national economics, is leaving the paper to join The Huffington Post as business editor. (WaPo)

Meanwhile, New York Times Co. execs will discuss the company’s third quarter outlook today. Total revenues are expected to decrease up to 3%; print advertising revenue is expected to decrease about 5%. (NYT)

Newsweek staffers are bracing for layoffs this Friday. (The Wrap)

And Howard Fineman explains his leaving Newsweek after convincing Sidney Harman to buy it. (WWD)

Vulture investors are vying for newspaper ownership. (NYT)

Jeff Bercovici explains why Sports Illustrated ignored Apple’s iPad guidelines. (Daily Finance)

Hachette Filipacchi Media U.S. has a new CEO. (AdAge)

Lionsgate is getting webby. (Hollywood Reporter)

“Boardwalk Empire” is the new “Sopranos.” (Reuters)

Village Voice Media is under pressure to shut down is backpage.com adult services classified website. (WSJ)

