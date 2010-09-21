10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Joe Pompeo
the situation

Good morning. Media news:

  • With Apple’s planned digital newsstand service, publishers “should be careful what they wish for. Is gaining a revenue stream worth giving up control over their relationship with their readers — and advertisers?” (GigaOM)
  • The Wall Street Journal is starting to sound like Fox News. (Daily Finance)
  • Here’s why Hearst created the new position of tablet media advertising director. (AdAge)
  • News Corp. and Cablevision are in a face-off. (WSJ)
  • Conde Nast’s Bon Apetit is moving to New York and getting a new editor. (MediaWeek)
  • Here’s what the front page of The Wall Street Journal’s new weekend edition looks like. (New York Observer)
  • Mickey Kaus has taken his blog to Newsweek.com. (Romenesko)
  • Some of Newsweek’s most high profile departing journalists are making the switch from old media to new. One of them predicts Newsweek won’t have a print edition in five years. (The Wire)
  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has an iPhone app that was released last Thursday for $4.99, and it’s already one of the top-10 grossing entertainment apps. (Reuters)
