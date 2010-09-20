Morning! Here’s some news to start off the last official day of summer:



Apple could announce a newspaper and magazine subscription service “as early as the next month or two.” (WSJ)

Good news for magazine publishers because they say they are having “early success” with their iPad apps. (Investor’s Business Daily)

30-year Newsweek vet Howard Fineman is the latest staffer to run for the door. He’s leaving to work for The Huffington Post. (NYT)

The Wall Street Journal’s new weekend edition with new lifestyle coverage and “essay-style reportage” launches this Saturday. Sounds like yet another push into The New York Times turf, but, “They’re not a serious competitor,” managing editor Robert Thomson said.

Village Voice Media is being sued by an ex-underage prostitute for knowingly letting her former-pimp advertise on its backpage.com site.

New York magazine is launching a new pop culture website, Vulture.com, not to be confused with its existing pop culture blog, also called Vulture. (NYT)

Sarah Palin thinks journalists are “gutless … cowards” for using sources that won’t go on the record, and that they’re “disrespecting our troops” in doing so. (Mediaite)

Meanwhile, fewer than one in five Americans think Glenn Beck is “the right person to lead a religious movement,” according to a new poll. (HuffPo)

And Fox News scoops that Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert still don’t have permits for their recently-announced rallies in Washington D.C. on Oct. 30, but fails to mention that Beck didn’t get a permit for his recent rally there until nine days before the event.

CUNY announces its new entrepreneurial journalism program today. (NYT)

