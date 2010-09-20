Morning! Here’s some news to start off the last official day of summer:
- Apple could announce a newspaper and magazine subscription service “as early as the next month or two.” (WSJ)
- Good news for magazine publishers because they say they are having “early success” with their iPad apps. (Investor’s Business Daily)
- 30-year Newsweek vet Howard Fineman is the latest staffer to run for the door. He’s leaving to work for The Huffington Post. (NYT)
- The Wall Street Journal’s new weekend edition with new lifestyle coverage and “essay-style reportage” launches this Saturday. Sounds like yet another push into The New York Times turf, but, “They’re not a serious competitor,” managing editor Robert Thomson said.
- Village Voice Media is being sued by an ex-underage prostitute for knowingly letting her former-pimp advertise on its backpage.com site.
- New York magazine is launching a new pop culture website, Vulture.com, not to be confused with its existing pop culture blog, also called Vulture. (NYT)
- Sarah Palin thinks journalists are “gutless … cowards” for using sources that won’t go on the record, and that they’re “disrespecting our troops” in doing so. (Mediaite)
- Meanwhile, fewer than one in five Americans think Glenn Beck is “the right person to lead a religious movement,” according to a new poll. (HuffPo)
- And Fox News scoops that Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert still don’t have permits for their recently-announced rallies in Washington D.C. on Oct. 30, but fails to mention that Beck didn’t get a permit for his recent rally there until nine days before the event.
- CUNY announces its new entrepreneurial journalism program today. (NYT)
